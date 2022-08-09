Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

