Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

