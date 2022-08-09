Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

