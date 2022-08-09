Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

