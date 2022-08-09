Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.78.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,418 shares of company stock worth $22,647,499 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.