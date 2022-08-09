National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,424 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

