National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.7 %

WING opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

