National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 16,835 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Trading Up 1.4 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $669.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.