National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

