National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1,976.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Camping World were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.