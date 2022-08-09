National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 884.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

