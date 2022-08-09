National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,293 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,021,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,242,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

Unity Software stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

