National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,455 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 13.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.