National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,683 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

