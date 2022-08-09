National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

