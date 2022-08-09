National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining Profile

CDE stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.