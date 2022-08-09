National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,944 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 110,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

