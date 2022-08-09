National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

