National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
