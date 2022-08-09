National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 60,523 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Up 0.0 %

HTH stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.