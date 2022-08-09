National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Sony Group stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

