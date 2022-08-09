National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

