National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Maximus were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.