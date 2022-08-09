National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 385,746 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in New Gold were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Sprott Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,145,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Gold Stock Up 0.9 %
NGD stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $557.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
