National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

