National Bank of Canada FI Has $652,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

