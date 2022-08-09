National Bank of Canada FI Has $666,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1,572.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

