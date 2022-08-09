National Bank of Canada FI Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

