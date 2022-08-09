National Bank of Canada FI Has $753,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,783 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,630 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

