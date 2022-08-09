National Bank of Canada FI Has $765,000 Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.86%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

