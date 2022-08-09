National Bank of Canada FI Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.