National Bank of Canada FI Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.