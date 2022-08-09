National Bank of Canada FI Has $885,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEV opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

