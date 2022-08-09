National Bank of Canada FI Has $927,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $185.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

