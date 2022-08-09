National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1,360.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FMC were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

