National Bank of Canada FI Invests $658,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

