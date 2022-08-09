National Bank of Canada FI Invests $791,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

