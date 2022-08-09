National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HP were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Price Performance

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.