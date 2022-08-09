National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

