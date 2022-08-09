National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.30.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.