National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,461 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orange were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange Trading Down 1.1 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.