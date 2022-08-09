National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,498 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of AAP opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

