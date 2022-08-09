National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,395 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69.

