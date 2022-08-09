National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 3,681 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

MAXR opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

