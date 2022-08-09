National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 410 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

