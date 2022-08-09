National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.