National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

