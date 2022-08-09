National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 690.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,313. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl Price Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NYSE KD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.