National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

