National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FN opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.99.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
