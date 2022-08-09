National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,210 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

