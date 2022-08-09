National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,295 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.71.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

